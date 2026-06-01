ICC Approves Pink Ball Trial In Test Cricket To Maximise Play During Bad Light; Check Full Details

ICC Approves Pink Ball Trial In Test Cricket To Maximise Play During Bad Light; Check Details |

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a number of recommendations during its Board meetings held in Ahmedabad. The decisions cover playing conditions, match regulations, use of technology and the classification of official cricket. The changes include a trial of the pink ball in Test cricket, the use of Hawk-Eye data for reviewing illegal bowling actions, updates to coaching and interval rules and the adoption of changes to the Laws of Cricket from October 2026.

Pink Ball Trial in Test Matches

1. The ICC will trial the use of a pink ball in Test matches.

2. The trial can take place only if both teams agree before the match.

3. The aim is to maximise play when bad light is expected.

Research on Lighting Technology

1. The ICC will conduct research on lighting technology for match officials and venues.

2. The objective is to reduce the amount of play lost due to poor light.

3. The ICC will co-fund research and development projects with the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Hawk-Eye Data for Bowling Action Reviews

1. Match officials will be allowed to access Hawk-Eye data.

2. The data can be used when considering whether to report an illegal bowling action.

Updates to Playing Conditions

1. Head coaches or their designated representatives can consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals.

2. A mandatory 15-minute interval will be introduced in T20 International matches.

3. Batters must be ready when play resumes after an interval.

Legside Wides Trial Adopted Permanently

1. The ICC has permanently adopted the legside wides trial.

MCC Law Changes

1. The ICC has approved all remaining changes to the Laws of Cricket introduced by the MCC.

2. These changes will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Classification of Official Cricket

Teams competing in the Cricket World Cup Challenge League will remain eligible to play other List A limited-overs matches during each Challenge League tournament cycle.

The decisions were approved by the ICC Board as part of a series of measures covering regulations and playing conditions in international cricket.