Match-Fixing Scandal: ICC Suspends Cricket Canada With Immediate Effect Over Serious Breach Of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect after determining that the national governing body had committed serious breaches of its membership obligations.

"The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations. To support the continued participation and development of the national teams, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes," ICC said in a statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decision was taken by the ICC Board following concerns regarding Cricket Canada's governance and administrative functioning. Despite the suspension, the global governing body has moved to protect Canadian cricketers from the fallout. That means Canada's teams across age groups can still participate in ICC events.

The suspension comes amid broader scrutiny of Cricket Canada following allegations of corruption and match-fixing that surfaced earlier this year. Reports claimed that the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating Canada's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, as well as allegations of interference in team selection and governance irregularities within the board.

While the ICC has not directly linked the membership suspension to the ongoing anti-corruption probes, the allegations have intensified concerns over Cricket Canada's administration. No charges have been proven publicly, and the investigations remain ongoing.

The move is designed to maintain cricketing activities in the country while preventing governance concerns from affecting player development and international participation.

As part of the suspension process, the ICC will provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions intended to address the governance and administrative shortcomings identified by the Board.

The suspension represents a significant setback for cricket administration in Canada at a time when the sport has been experiencing rapid growth in the country. Canada has emerged as an increasingly important market for the game, highlighted by the launch of the Global T20 Canada league and the country's participation in major ICC tournaments, including the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.