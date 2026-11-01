'I Was Confident Of Winning Gold': Kajal Dhochak Reflects On World Wrestling Championships Silver | X

Mumbai: Indian wrestler Kajal Dhochak has expressed mixed emotions over her silver-medal-winning performance at the World Wrestling Championships, revealing that she entered the final confident of clinching gold but saw her hopes dashed after conceding two crucial points in the closing 20 seconds of the contest.

Speaking during an interaction with the media after returning home, Kajal reflected on her campaign, the challenges she faced during her bouts and the importance of maintaining composure when the contest turns against a wrestler. Kajal is a JSW athlete.

Despite missing out on the gold medal, the youngster appeared confident about her abilities and emphasised the importance of mental strength while competing against international opponents.

Kajal Stresses Mental Strength During Bouts

Kajal revealed that she remained focused even when her opponents gained an advantage during a bout. Rather than allowing the scoreboard to affect her confidence, she concentrated on recovering lost ground.

A historic silver at just 1️⃣8️⃣! 🥈From a U17 World title in 2024 to back-to-back U20 World titles in 2025 and 2026, Kajal Dhochak has now made her mark at the Senior World Championships, winning silver in the 76kg category on her debut. ✨Hear it from Kajal Dhochak as #TeamIIS President Manisha Malhotra interviews her about her journey, the mindset and the hunger to always achieve more. 💪#TeamIIS #Wrestling #IndianSports #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) October 31, 2026

"When you fall behind, you don't feel hopeless. When you lose a point, you have to stay strong and calm," Kajal said.

The youngster credited her coaches for encouraging her to maintain a positive mindset, particularly when facing difficult situations on the mat.

"Our coaches also say that we will recover," she added, highlighting the importance of guidance from the coaching staff during demanding encounters.

Late Setback Denies Kajal Gold Medal

Reflecting on her campaign, Kajal also referred to a difficult bout against a Mongolian wrestler. However, the details of that encounter were unclear in the interview transcript.

The Indian wrestler maintained that she approached the final without feeling overwhelmed by the occasion, despite the significance of competing for a world title.

"I didn't feel any pressure. I was confident that I would win," Kajal said.

However, the closing stages proved decisive as she conceded two points with just 20 seconds remaining, an outcome that ultimately left her with the silver medal.

"But in the last 20 seconds, I lost two points," she recalled.

The narrow setback underlined the fine margins at the highest level of international wrestling, where a momentary lapse can alter the outcome of an otherwise closely contested bout.

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Olympic Ambitions Drive Young Indian Wrestler

Kajal's comments also reflected her determination to remain mentally strong and continue improving as she pursues greater success in international competition.

The youngster spoke about her confidence in qualifying for the Olympics, indicating that her ambitions extend beyond her latest World Championships performance.

"I was confident that I would qualify for the Olympics," she said.

Having already won two under-20 titles, Kajal has accumulated valuable experience in age-group wrestling, with her latest silver medal adding another significant achievement to her career.

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Silver Medal Adds To Growing Experience

Her remarks suggested that confidence, composure and the ability to respond to setbacks remain central to her approach.

Although the final ended in disappointment, Kajal's determination to compete for gold and her belief in her capabilities were evident throughout the interaction.

For the young Indian wrestler, the experience offered another opportunity to assess her progress and prepare for the challenges ahead.

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