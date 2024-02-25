‘I Took Away 5-Wicket Haul From Kuldeep Yadav’: R Ashwin Hails Teammate After His 35th Five-For In Ranchi Test

R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels he has robbed Kuldeep Yadav of a much-deserved fifer on day 3 of the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. The 37-year-old lauded Kuldeep's approach on the day despite his record-equalling fifer for India in Test matches.

Ashwin and Kuldeep were the chief destroyers for India on day 3 even as England held a considerable lead of 46 after dismissing India for 307. The duo shared 9 scalps between them, with Kuldeep taking 4 in his 15 overs, conceding 22 runs. Ashwin claimed the first three wickets to fall and dismissed James Anderson for his fifer.

Speaking to the broadcasters after day 3's play, Ashwin pointed out that the change in pace has been the biggest improvement in Kuldeep's bowling from before.

"I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. What I loved about Kuldeep today was the way he worked on his run-up, momentum and all that sort of stuff,. We all know how much revs he can put on the ball, what skill he has got. The change of pace that changes the trajectory, which he is willing to do now... I think he double the bowler that he is. Really happy for him. I just stole the fifer away from him. That's how the game goes (smiles)."

"Every single run to chase is a big bonus" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin added that his knee has been giving troubles for a while now and had to warm up before beginning his spell to avoid leaking any runs.

"For some strange reason my knee has been acting up. It just takes me 10-12 balls to warm up. I had a warmup before getting in as well. So once I got my length right that is when I wanted to try it (carrom ball) because I didn't want to give away extra runs because we were chasing last, so every single run to chase is a big bonus."

ICYMI!



How good was that grab from Dhruv Jurel 🙌



An excellent day for the #TeamIndia wicketkeeper in Ranchi 👏👏#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UpwFx8juKt — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2024

At Stumps on day 3, India were 40-0 in pursuit of 192 as the Indian openers were solid.