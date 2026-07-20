 'I Thought It Was Crap': Wayne Rooney Hits Out At FIFA's First Ever World Cup Half-Time Show | VIDEO
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HomeSports'I Thought It Was Crap': Wayne Rooney Hits Out At FIFA's First Ever World Cup Half-Time Show | VIDEO

'I Thought It Was Crap': Wayne Rooney Hits Out At FIFA's First Ever World Cup Half-Time Show | VIDEO

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has criticised the first ever half-time show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York. The likes of Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira set the stage alight in between the two halves, in a break extending upto almost 28 minutes.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 02:48 AM IST
'I Thought It Was Crap': Wayne Rooney Hits Out At FIFA's First Ever World Cup Half-Time Show | VIDEO

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has criticised the inaugural FIFA World Cup halftime show, calling it "flat" despite featuring several internationally acclaimed artists. Speaking on BBC punditry duty after the World Cup final, Rooney admitted he was unimpressed by the entertainment. He said he was more interested in seeing the football resume than watching the performances.

"To be honest mine was when it finished I like a lot of those artists but to be honest I thought it was crap. I did honestly. It just didn’t get me going I wanted the football to be back on. It was a bit flat. I like Burna Boy I like Shakira I like Bieber but that was too flat," Wayne Rooney

Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho joined Madonna in the landmark spectacle during the break of the Spain vs Argentina title clash. The entertainment began with the finalists locked in a goalless contest at half-time.

Madonna wrapped up her performance before Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt also made a surprise appearance. The duo received a warm response from fans as they introduced Justin Bieber's performance. It was followed by Shakira and Burna Boy performing the official World Cup anthem, Dai, Dai. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin curated the half-time entertainment.

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The halftime show marked the first time FIFA introduced Super Bowl-style entertainment during a World Cup final. The move was aimed at enhancing the event's global appeal by blending football with live music. Rooney's remarks are likely to spark debate over whether such performances belong at football's biggest tournament.

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