'I Owe Everything To Him': Shubman Gill Credits Father, Shares Emotional Story Behind His Success | Watch VIDEO | X

Team India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill shared an emotional story behind his success and the biggest inspiration behind his cricket career. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Gill credited his father Lakhwinder Singh Gill for helping him achieve his dream of playing for India. He said that he would never have become a cricketer without his support and love for the game.

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Speaking in the video in Punjabi, Gill said his father has always been passionate about cricket and continues to spend his free time at the family's village cricket academy, where he encourages young players and helps identify talented youngsters. Gill said his father's dedication inspired him from a young age and played the biggest role in shaping his career.

He said, "I owe everything to my father's love for cricket. He still spends his free time at our village's free cricket academy, encouraging young kids and spotting their talent. His passion inspired me, and that's the biggest reason I'm where I am today."

Gill also said that without his father, he would never have become a cricketer. His heartfelt words won praise from fans, who appreciated the strong bond between the Indian captain and his father. The video quickly went viral on social media with many calling it a touching tribute to the sacrifices parents make to help their children achieve their dreams.