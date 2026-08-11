'I Only Care If India Wins': Ranjit Bajaj Rants Against ISL Clubs & Fans, Says Creators Got Paid To Campaign Against Him | VIDEO

Indian football administrator and Minerva Punjab founder Ranjit Bajaj launched a strong attack on a section of content creators, fans and Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, accusing them of lowering standards and holding India back from achieving greater success.

In a video posted on social media, Bajaj claimed that four or five content creators had started a campaign against him because they had previously received retainers from FSDL and Reliance, which he said had now ended. He also rejected claims that he was responsible for the ISL being shut down.

"This is for those content creators, these are 4-5 who have started a campaign against me and they are just spreading hate about me because they used to get retainers from FSDL and Reliance. They think because that has been closed, ISL is not there anymore and I am responsible for getting it shut which is not true, that is why they hate me," Bajaj said in the video

Bajaj then turned his criticism towards what he described as the low expectations surrounding Indian football.

He questioned why qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup or winning the SAFF Championship was celebrated as a major achievement when India had previously been Asian champions and Asian Games champions.

“Your standard is participation in Asian Cups?” Bajaj questioned, arguing that India should be aiming to win the Asian Cup rather than simply qualify for it.

He also criticised fans and content creators for celebrating victories over teams such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, saying that such results should not be considered the benchmark for Indian football.

According to Bajaj, this culture of accepting limited success was one of the reasons India had failed to progress. His criticism then shifted towards ISL clubs and their contribution to Indian football.

Bajaj argued that ISL clubs have superior facilities, greater financial resources, better infrastructure and better coaches than academies such as Minerva. However, he questioned why those clubs were still not producing as many Indian internationals.

Bajaj also claimed that despite opposition from the AIFF, including instances where he alleged that his players were not selected because of the hostility towards him, his academy continued to produce more players for the national team than the ISL clubs collectively.

Despite the criticism directed towards him, Bajaj said he was not concerned about whether people supported or disliked him.

Bajaj added that every major decision he had made over the last five years, and those he plans to make over the next 15 years, would be based on whether it could help India achieve its long-term goals.

“I don't care if you all love me or hate me, I only care if India wins,” he added.