'Giving Up Is Not In The Blood': Minerva Academy FC Owner Ranjit Bajaj Ready To Take India U-15 Job After Rejecting AIFF's Offer?

Ranjit Bajaj | Ranjit Bajaj/TheKhelIndia/Instagram/X

Ranjit Bajaj has made a dramatic U-turn on his decision to reject the India Under-15 men's football team manager's role, saying he is now ready to take up the job if he is given complete control of the team. Bajaj had earlier turned down the position after being appointed alongside Bibiano Fernandes, who was named head coach.

Bajaj's decision came amid concerns over differences in footballing philosophies. He believed having two individuals with contrasting visions could create confusion and potentially affect India's preparations for the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan in October.

However, Bajaj revealed that he recently learnt that Fernandes had also declined the role, reportedly over similar concerns. Following the development, Bajaj said he is willing to reconsider his decision and take charge, provided the AIFF gives him the authority to lead the team according to his vision.

The Minerva Academy founder stressed that his earlier rejection was not because he was unwilling to serve Indian football. Instead, he said he wanted to avoid being part of a setup that could potentially compromise the team's chances at the international tournament. Bajaj has also spoken about India's long-term ambitions of qualifying for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and performing strongly at the 2036 Olympics.

The development leaves the AIFF with a major decision to make ahead of the U-15 World Cup. With preparations already under scrutiny and the tournament approaching in October, Bajaj's willingness to return could offer the federation a possible solution. However, whether the AIFF accepts his conditions and hands him full control remains to be seen.