'I Nearly Spent The Night In Prison': Umpire Recalls Bizarre Dubai Airport Ordeal After Security Mistook Cricket Gear For An Adult Toy

Former international cricket umpire Marais Erasmus has shared a hilarious airport security incident in Dubai that nearly landed him in serious trouble. The South African revealed that an ordinary piece of cricket equipment in his luggage raised suspicion among airport officials. The misunderstanding was so serious that he feared spending the night in a Dubai prison.

Erasmus reveals bizarre airport scare

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Speaking after joining the ABC Sport commentary panel for the Australia vs South Africa Test series, Erasmus recalled the unusual incident. He was travelling with a ball gauge, a specialised tool used by cricket umpires to check whether a cricket ball has retained its round shape. However, the security officer mistook it for handcuffs.

"I nearly spent the night in Dubai prison because the lady thought I had a sex tool with me," Erasmus said. He explained that the ball gauge was mistaken for a pair of handcuffs, putting him in an awkward situation. "She thought it was handcuff, so I was nearly in trouble there," he added.

The veteran umpire revealed that an Indian baggage handler came to his rescue at the crucial moment. The handler could speak some Arabic and helped explain the purpose of the device to the officer.

"My saviour was a baggage handler that came from India. He could speak a bit of Arabic. He explained to her that, 'No, no, no, cricket, cricket'," Erasmus recalled.

Dubai and the wider UAE have strict regulations governing the import of adult products, including sex toys. Such items have been treated as prohibited goods by UAE customs authorities, with travellers potentially facing imprisonment and hefty fines