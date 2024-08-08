'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

Tom Craig. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian Olympian athlete Tom Craig has found himself in trouble, having been arrested for buying cocaine following his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 28-year-old field hockey player has apologised for the same, understanding that he has embarrassed not only his teammates but the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

As reported by The Herald Sun, Craig was arrested on Tuesday, a couple of days after Australia's men's hockey team was eliminated. It further reported that Craig had allegedly purchased drugs from a dealer in Paris and both were put behind bars.

The Head of the Australian Olympic Team said, Tom Craig is a good person, he's made some silly decisions in this case 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/JN37QfR570 — Craig_Steven_Joseph_Lacey. (@Bataille76) August 8, 2024

Speaking on Wednesday, the Aussie mid-fielder said he takes full responsibility for his actions, elaborating as quoted by TMZ Sports:

"I'd firstly like to apologize for what has occurred over the past 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport and the Australian Olympic Committee. I've embarrassed you all and I'm truly sorry."

"Continuing to make inquiries" - AOC issues official statement

Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee released an official statement, saying they are doing everything in their power to help Craig

"The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th. No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the Team member."