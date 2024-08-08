 'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

As reported by The Herald Sun, the Australian mid-fielder was arrested on Tuesday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Tom Craig. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian Olympian athlete Tom Craig has found himself in trouble, having been arrested for buying cocaine following his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 28-year-old field hockey player has apologised for the same, understanding that he has embarrassed not only his teammates but the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

Read Also
Paris 2024 Olympics: 'India’s Daughter Deserves Justice,' Says INDIA Bloc As It Stages Walkout...
article-image

As reported by The Herald Sun, Craig was arrested on Tuesday, a couple of days after Australia's men's hockey team was eliminated. It further reported that Craig had allegedly purchased drugs from a dealer in Paris and both were put behind bars.

FPJ Shorts
Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Is Ready To Do An Item Song In Pushpa 3: 'I Want To Break That Thinking...'
Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Is Ready To Do An Item Song In Pushpa 3: 'I Want To Break That Thinking...'
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities

Speaking on Wednesday, the Aussie mid-fielder said he takes full responsibility for his actions, elaborating as quoted by TMZ Sports:

"I'd firstly like to apologize for what has occurred over the past 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake and I take full responsibility for my actions. My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport and the Australian Olympic Committee. I've embarrassed you all and I'm truly sorry."

"Continuing to make inquiries" - AOC issues official statement

Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee released an official statement, saying they are doing everything in their power to help Craig

"The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th. No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the Team member."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024...

'I Made A Terrible Mistake': Australian Hockey Player Arrested For Buying Cocaine During Paris 2024...

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: India 0-0 Spain After 1st Quarter In Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal...

Paris 2024 Olympics Day 13 Live: India 0-0 Spain After 1st Quarter In Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal...

'Help The Planet, Eat A Rich Person And Abolish The Police': Climate Activists Send Message After...

'Help The Planet, Eat A Rich Person And Abolish The Police': Climate Activists Send Message After...

VIDEO: Russian Female Chess Player Poisons Opponent By Spilling Mercury On Her Board Over 'Personal...

VIDEO: Russian Female Chess Player Poisons Opponent By Spilling Mercury On Her Board Over 'Personal...

'Didn't Hear Italy's Opposition Playing Politics': Netizens On Emanuela Liuzzi's Disqualification...

'Didn't Hear Italy's Opposition Playing Politics': Netizens On Emanuela Liuzzi's Disqualification...