'I Love Life': Allen Iverson, NBA Fraternity Reacts After LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James' move to the Philadelphia 76ers has the NBA in a frenzy. The 41-year-old confirmed his decision in a social media post, making the Sixers instant contenders and the new NBA super team. The 41-year-old signed a two year deal aiming to win more championships, something Philadelphia did last in 1983.

Sixers legend Allen Iverson was pumped after four-time NBA champion announced Philadelphia as his destination. Sharing a photoshopped image of James in a Sixers jersey, the NBA legend wrote, "I LOVE LIFE!! God don’t play about me and mine"

Iverson is a 76ers legend, spending 12 seasons in Philly and guiding them to their only Finals appearance since 2000. He is the franchise's leading scorer and was named MVP in 2000.

The excitement spread to what will be LeBron's teammates with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brown and VJ Edgecomb all sharing their reactions to the news.

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Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was also pulled into the bandwagon. The two-time Olympic medalist believes James' move to Philly has re-written the Eastern Conference overnight.

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The 76ers are James' 4th team after Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron won at least one championship with each of his teams and will hope to do so in Philadelphia, who last won the championship in 1983.

James added that his motivation to join a new team was not driven by money but his hunger to add to his 4 championship rings.