'Still Want To Compete': LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers In Hunt For Another NBA Title

LeBron James | File Photo

LeBron James has ended the suspense around his future and decided to sign for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 41-year-old was an unrestricted free agent, having left the LA Lakers in search of a new challenge. James signed a two-year deal with the aim of winning the title, with 76ers beating the likes of Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!" LeBron James posted on social media.

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The 41-year-old signs a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option for the second year. The 76ers are James' 4th team after Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron won at least one championship with each of his teams and will hope to do so in Philadelphia, who last won the championship in 1983.

James added that his motivation to join a new team was not driven by money but his hunger to add to his 4 championship rings.

"This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship," James said in his statement.

James will team up with the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brown and VJ Edgecombe.