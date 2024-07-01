'I Know The Toll It’s Taken On Your Heart, Mind And Body': Ritika Sajdeh Pens Emotional Post For Rohit Sharma After T20 WC Win

Rohit Sharma (L). | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh penned a heartwarming post for her husband after the successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. Ritika took to her official Instagram account and observed how inspiring has been to see Rohit invest himself fully to script Team India's World Cup triumph.

Rohit Sharma became only the 2nd Indian captain to win the T20 World Cup after MS Dhoni as the Men in Blue overcame South Africa in a thrilling contest in Barbados. The 37-year-old led from the front with the bat, finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs, including 92 and 57 against Australia and England, respectively.

"Watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring" - Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika took to Instagram and stated how tough the last few months have been for Rohit, affecting his heart, mind, and body.

"Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you’ve always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it’s taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring."

With Rohit retiring from T20Is, Ritika observed that it's sad to see him let go of a small part of the game he loves, but is proud of how he thinks about what's best for the team's future.

"As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you’ve achieved and the impact you’ve had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I’m sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you’ve thought long and hard about what’s best for this team but that doesn’t make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine!"

The 37-year-old is likely to return to action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.