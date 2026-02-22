'I Know That One Day...': Polish Speed Skater Kamila Sellier Shares Health Update After Nasty Blade Injury At Winter Olympics

Image: Kamila Sellier/Instagram

Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier, 25, has shared a positive health update from her hospital bed after undergoing surgery for serious facial injuries sustained during a dramatic crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

The incident occurred during the women’s 1500m quarter-final when Sellier fell in a collision involving American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold and Italian legend Arianna Fontana. In the fall, Sellier was struck in the face by an opponent’s skate blade, resulting in bleeding and cuts that required immediate medical attention on the ice.

Medical personnel rushed to her aid, shielding the scene with white sheets before she was stretchered off and taken to a hospital in nearby Milan. Initial examinations and imaging suggested a facial fracture, possibly involving her cheekbone, and she was quickly scheduled for surgery.

Kamila Sellier shares positive update

From her hospital bed, Sellier posted a selfie on Instagram, showing the uninjured side of her face and expressing gratitude and resilience. In her caption, she wrote: “I know that one day I’ll look at this picture and remember that I’m stronger than I ever believed. Thank you for all your words of support, just wanted to let you know that I’m doing quite okay.”

Polish team officials confirmed that the surgery went well and that Sellier remained in stable condition. Doctors planned further checks, including tests on her eye, to ensure there was no lasting damage.

The frightening incident brought a sudden and stark reminder of the risks in short-track speed skating, a sport where athletes regularly reach high speeds in close quarters. Despite the severity of her injuries, Sellier’s update has brought a wave of relief and support from fellow athletes and fans around the world.