Who Is Kamila Sellier? Polish Speed Skater Hospitalised After Nasty Blade Injury At Winter Olympics

Kamila Sellier, born 12 April 2000, is a Polish short-track speed skater and multi-medalist on the European and World stage. She has been competing internationally for years, earning medals in European Championships and World events before being named to represent Poland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Sellier’s Olympic campaign took a dramatic turn on 20 February 2026 during the women’s 1,500-metre short-track quarterfinals at the Milano Ice Skating Arena. Late in the race, a collision involving American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold and Italian legend Arianna Fontana caused Sellier to fall. In the chaos, Santos-Griswold’s skate blade struck Sellier above her left eye, slicing her face in a gruesome accident that brought the race to an immediate halt.

Medical staff rushed onto the ice and treated Sellier behind a privacy sheet before she was immobilised on a stretcher and taken from the arena. Footage showed a trail of blood on the ice, and the event was temporarily paused for cleanup. Despite the severity of the cut, team officials later confirmed that Sellier’s eye itself was not seriously damaged. She received stitches at the venue and was transported to hospital for further evaluation and tests.

Santos-Griswold was penalised for an illegal lane change that contributed to the crash, while Fontana sustained only minor contact and continued in the competition. The dramatic injury overshadowed what had been an energetic night of short-track racing and raised fresh discussions about safety in the fast-paced sport.

In 2025, she married fellow short track speed skater Diane Sellier. Sellier, 25, is a respected competitor whose Olympic debut has been marked by both athletic achievement and a frightening reminder of short-track’s dangers. Her status following hospital checks will be closely watched as the Games continue.