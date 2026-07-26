'I Just Shook Hands With Him': Bobby Deol Claims He's Shubman Gill's 'Lucky Charm' After Two Double Centuries | VIDEO

Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol has jokingly claimed some credit for Shubman Gill's stellar performances in international cricket after noticing a remarkable pattern. Gill has registered two double centuries for India so far—one in One-Day Internationals and another in Test cricket. Deol revealed that he had met and shaken hands with the India captain before both milestones, calling himself Gill's "lucky charm."

"I met them [Shubman and Ishan]. I shook hands with everyone. Next thing I know, Shubman scored a double century. So the story doesn't end here," Bobby Deol told The Hollywood Reporter's Anupama Chopra.

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Deol revealed that while staying at a hotel in London last year, he unexpectedly ran into Gill outside the property. He congratulated the batter on his performances, wished him luck, and shook his hand before the two went their separate ways.

"Last year I was in London and I was outside my hotel and suddenly I see Shubman walking. I just shook hands with him. I said you are doing really good and all the best. Next thing he knows he scores a double century again," he added.

Gill's first international double century came in the ODI format against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023, where he smashed 208. His second arrived in Test cricket during India's tour of England, where he converted a stunning 269 in Edgbaston in India's famous Test wins. The Indian skipper has since established himself as one of the country's premier batters across formats.