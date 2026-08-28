'I Hope Imran Khan Is Treated...': Pat Cummins Joins Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Plea In Seeking Proper Medical Care

Australia captain Pat Cummins has joined the former international captains in urging proper medical care for former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reacting to a Greg Chappell video on Khan's condition, Cummins pledged his support to the cause and wrote, "I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves."

"Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," Pat Cummins wrote in a post on X.

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Twenty-one former international cricket captains have once again written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking proper medical treatment and welfare for former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. There are three former Indian Cricket Team captains among the signatories.

The former cricketers had first written to the Pakistan government in February this year. The latest letter comes after concerns that the recent medical process involving Imran Khan did not fully follow the directions of Pakistan's Supreme Court.

Three former India captains, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar are among the 21 signatories.

Other well-known names include Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Sir Alastair Cook, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Nasser Hussain, Sir Clive Lloyd, Stephen Waugh and John Wright.