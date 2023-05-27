'I hope he gets to continue his form': Rohit Sharma in awe of Shubman Gill's spectacular IPL 2023 season

Rohit Sharma congratulates Shubman Gill | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hopes to see Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill continue his rampant form following his third IPL hundred of the season. Rohit admitted that the Mumbai Indians needed someone like Gill to oust the Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Gill smashed a 49-ball 100 and finished his innings at 129 off 60 deliveries to power the Titans to a daunting 233 in 20 overs. In reply, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, and Cameron Green showcased their power-hitting skills. However, the five-time champions succumbed to a 62-run loss.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the 35-year-old stated that bowling sides haven't had it comfortable in IPL 2023, but felt the Titans didn't give any freebies to them on the night.

"Honestly, all the bowling teams have been challenged this season. We had a great bowling performance at times. We have to give credit to Shubman and his form. I hope he gets to continue his form. It is something it is something, Tim, we have given him some role and certain situations where he would perform. I mean Vishnu, he is a good player and can bat well there. We are not going to look too much at it, Gujarat bowlers came out on top and didn't give us freebies."

Rohit Sharma laments lack of partnerships in Qualifier 2:

While Rohit acknowledged that the defending champions scored 20-25 extra runs, he felt the total wasn't beyond their reach. He underlined that Mumbai Indians could have crossed the line had they not lost wickets in the middle.

"Yeah, look it was a great total. Shubman batted really well. They got 20-25 runs extra. We were quite positive with the batting line-up we had. But we couldn't bat long and stitch partnerships. Surya and Greeny went well in the middle, but yeah, we failed to go along. We wanted to give crack, give a positive note. We lost a few wickets in the powerplay. Surya and Greeny. did well in the middle. We needed someone like Shubman out there who batted long from one end."

The Titans' 62-run final took them to the final of the season and they will face the Chennai Super Kings for the trophy on Sunday.