Shikhar Dhawan Makes Emotional Revelation About Son Zorawar |

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has opened up about his relationship with his son, Zorawar. In an recent interview, Dhawan revealed that he has not spoken to his son in the last four years. Despite that, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain wants to mend and have his son in his life.

'Send messages to a blocked number'

In an interview with Curly Tales, Dhawan said that he is not in touch with his son but continues to send him messages from a blocked number. He also spoke about manifestation and how he tries to send positive energy.

“I haven’t spoken to Zorawar for four years now. I am not in touch with him, but I keep sending messages from a blocked number. I do manifest. Even if I want to bring Zorawar back into my life, I give positive energy. I keep doing that. I realise what unconditional love is. I am a good dad,” Dhawan told Curly Tales.

Read Also Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Mock India With Plane Crashing Celebrations After Controversial Asia Cup...

Shikhar Dhawan married Australian-based Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012, and the couple welcomed their son, Zorawar, in December 2013. However, their marriage faced problems over differences in where they wanted to live.

During the divorce proceedings, Dhawan also raised concerns about being kept away from his son and the difficulties in maintaining contact with him. Following the divorce, Dhawan continued to face difficulties in reconnecting with Zorawar, who lives in Australia with his mother.

Meanwhile, Dhawan found love again with Irish professional Sophie Shine, and the couple got married in February 2026. However, his recent comments about not speaking to Zorawar for four years show that becoming a father again or moving on in his personal life has not changed his hope of rebuilding his relationship with his son.