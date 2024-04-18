 'I Haven't Met Anyone': Rohit Sharma Denies Reports Of Selection Meeting With Team India Management Ahead Of T20 World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Haven't Met Anyone': Rohit Sharma Denies Reports Of Selection Meeting With Team India Management Ahead Of T20 World Cup

'I Haven't Met Anyone': Rohit Sharma Denies Reports Of Selection Meeting With Team India Management Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has dismissed reports of selection meeting with the management ahead of T20 World Cup.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. |

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has denied having a meeting with the think tank regarding the selection decisions ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The right-handed batter revealed that both Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid are currently busy in their personal lives and that such reports are fake.

The last 24 hours have seen reports circulate around BCCI zeroing in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the openers for the showpiece event. There were reportedly also discussions around Hardik Pandya, with the all-rounder needing to bowl regularly to have his place fixed in the squad.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, the veteran opener claimed that unless there are official statements from the BCCI or any other Indian team member, everything is fake.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Mumbai playing golf, and Rahul bhai is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai for a while and we got him to play on a red-soil wicket in CCI. That's about it. We haven't met to be honest. In today's age, unless you hear from me, Agarkar himself, Rahul himself, or any BCCI official talking in front of the camera, everything is fake."

Rohit Sharma in decent form in IPL 2024:

Rohit Sharma, who is currently part of the Mumbai Indians, has been in decent form in the ongoing edition of IPL. The Nagpur-born cricketer has mustered 261 runs in 6 matches, with the best of 105* coming against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite the unbeaten 105, Mumbai lost to Chennai, making it their 4th defeat of the season. The five-time champions will face the Punjab Kings on Thursday in Mullanpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Haven't Met Anyone': Rohit Sharma Denies Reports Of Selection Meeting With Team India Management...

'I Haven't Met Anyone': Rohit Sharma Denies Reports Of Selection Meeting With Team India Management...

'Pagal Hai Kya': Kuldeep Yadav Lashes Out At Mukesh Kumar For His Throw At Stumps During GT vs DC...

'Pagal Hai Kya': Kuldeep Yadav Lashes Out At Mukesh Kumar For His Throw At Stumps During GT vs DC...

GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 32: Delhi Capitals (92/4) Crush Gujarat Titans (89) BY 6 Wickets

GT vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 32: Delhi Capitals (92/4) Crush Gujarat Titans (89) BY 6 Wickets

‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milaao Yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Meet KKR Co-Owner After RR’s Victory...

‘Shah Rukh Sir Se Milaao Yaar’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Keen To Meet KKR Co-Owner After RR’s Victory...

‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s...

‘You’re Always With Me’: Shikhar Dhawan Misses His Son, Wears PBKS Jersey With Zoraver’s...