 'I Flatly Refused': Secretary Jay Shah Reveals ICC Approached BCCI With Request To Host Women's T20 World Cup 2024
The upcoming women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh, but the nationwide unrest in the country prompted the ICC to decide whether the move the tournament from the country.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) approached the board with a request to host the women's T20 World Cup 2024 in India.

The upcoming women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Bangladesh, but the nationwide unrest in the country prompted the ICC to decide whether the move the tournament from the country. The uncertainty over hosting the prestigious tournament, which is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20, was surrounded by political turmoil and the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh's Prime Minister.

It has been reported that the ICC is currently looking at options of moving the women's T20 World Cup from Bangladesh if the situation in the country doesn't improve.

Speaking to Times Of India (TOI), Jay Shah refused ICC's request to host the upcoming women's T20 World Cup as the BCCI doesn't want to give the impression of hosting two women's world cups in India.

"They (ICC) had asked the BCCI if they can host the event, but I flatly refused. We would be still in the monsoon season and next year, we are going to host the ODI Women's World Cup." BCCI Secretary said.

"I do not want to give the impression that I want to host consecutive World Cups." he added.

