'I Did Overthink The Handshake': GT Star Opener Sai Sudharsan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Shares Pics On Social Media

GT Star Opener Sai Sudharsan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay; Shares Pics On Social Media | X

Chennai, July 15: Young Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans star opener Sai Sudharsan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai and shared pictures from the meeting on social media.

The Gujarat Titans batter called the meeting a special moment and also made a funny admission about his handshake with the Tamil Nadu CM.

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"Grateful for a moment that will stay with me for a long time, meeting our Honourable Chief Minister was a privilege. And yes, I did overthink the handshake," Sai Sudharsan wrote on X.

The pictures show Sudharsan presenting a bouquet to CM Vijay. The two were also seen sitting together and having a conversation.

Sai Sudharsan's Post Goes Viral

Sudharsan's post quickly caught the attention of cricket and Vijay fans on social media. His comment about "overthinking the handshake" also left fans amused.

A fan also took a dig at Sai for his awkward hit-wickets during the IPL 2026 season and said, "Were you worried about the grip?"

Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician entered politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sai Sudharsan Continues To Impress

Chennai-born Sai Sudharsan has emerged as one of India's promising young batters. The left-hander has impressed with his performances for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also earned opportunities in the Indian team.

For Sudharsan, the meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was clearly a memorable one. While the cricketer admitted to overthinking the handshake, his simple and honest social media post has won the attention of fans.