'I Did Feel Hurt': David Warner Reflects On His Tainted Relationship With SunRisers Hyderabad

Veteran Australian opening batter David Warner has opened up on his strained relationship with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), having been released by them after one poor season. With the franchise social media handle also blocking the left-handed opener, Warner admitted that he struggled to make sense of it.

The New South Wales cricketer struggled in the 2021 edition, managing only 195 runs in 8 matches at 24.38 alongside a strike rate of 107.73. The poor form led the management to drop him, especially in the second half of the season. The management decided to release him thereafter.

Speaking on R Ashwin's YouTube channel, Warner reflected that he enjoyed good rapport wit fans and felt its his duty to keep interacting. The former SRH skipper elaborated:

"I did feel hurt because it was a sense of, I think, hurt for fans. Fans are the most important relationship that you can have. The engagement that the team has had with the fans, that I had, was very good. I don’t know why I was blocked but I did engage with some of the fans on social media and I felt like it was my duty to keep engaging with them, making sure that they keep coming back. That’s what you value. From the blocking point of view, I don’t know why it happened. I’ve been sitting on it for about 5 years. But it was bizarre. But I’ve got the fans who keep coming on my page and I talk to them."

Meanwhile, the Aussie left-hander has struggled to get going in IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. Contrary to expectations, the southpaw has only managed 167 runs in 7 matches at 23.85 and was dropped in favour of Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Having lost 6 matches out of 11, the Capitals are in a desperate need to win on Tuesday to keep their playoff chances alive when they face the Rajasthan Royals.