'I Am Sincerely Sorry': Kylian Mbappe Apologises After Losing Chinese Sponsors Amid 'Dictator Mao Zedong' Meme Row

Kylian Mbappé has apologised for comments he made about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong |

Kylian Mbappé has apologised for making comments about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. His remarks were described as “ill-judged” and caused anger among many people in China. Following the controversy, several Chinese brands reportedly decided to drop the French football star.

Kylian Mbappe makes apology

After facing criticism, Mbappé issued a public apology for his remarks. He admitted that his words were poorly judged and said he now understood why they had upset people. He also recognised that the comments had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappé said in his statement.

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Mbappe controversy explained

Mbappé made the comments during an appearance on the French talk show The Bridge. He was discussing internet memes and was asked which one made him laugh the most. He then mentioned a video featuring a person he believed was a Chinese dictator.

During the conversation, Mbappé laughed as the programme showed a meme that placed his face over an image resembling Mao Zedong. Some people call him a “dictator” because of the power and influence he is believed to have within the sport.

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However, the joke did not go down well with many people in China. Mao Zedong was the leader of China from the country’s communist revolution until his death in 1976. He remains a highly important and sensitive figure in Chinese history, making jokes or comments about him a serious matter for many people.

The controversy has also reached Spanish football. Reports also state that China's state broadcaster CCTV has suspended La Liga broadcasts.