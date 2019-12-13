'I am Dickewala, not De Silva': Pak journalist's hilarious misfire leaves Sri Lankan player bemused

Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella during a press conference was mistaken for his teammate Dhananjaya de Silva, his funny reply to the blunder left everyone present in splits.

The press conference started with one Pakistani journalist referring to him as de Silva. Again after sometime another journalist confused the wicketkeeper-batsman with his teammate. To this, Dickwella remained patient and replied in the most hilarious way.

Dickwella replied in hilarious way, he said, "You mean, me? I am not De Silva. I am Dickwella (smiles). I already got out. I am already out, in the pavillion. Maybe in the second innings (laughing)."