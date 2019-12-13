'I am Dickewala, not De Silva': Pak journalist's hilarious misfire leaves Sri Lankan player bemused

Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella during a press conference was mistaken for his teammate Dhananjaya de Silva, his funny reply to the blunder left everyone present in splits.
The press conference started with one Pakistani journalist referring to him as de Silva. Again after sometime another journalist confused the wicketkeeper-batsman with his teammate. To this, Dickwella remained patient and replied in the most hilarious way.
Dickwella replied in hilarious way, he said, "You mean, me? I am not De Silva. I am Dickwella (smiles). I already got out. I am already out, in the pavillion. Maybe in the second innings (laughing)."
Dickwella had, in fact, returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 in the first innings while de Silva was still unbeaten at stumps having scored a fighting 72.
Heavy rain and bad light hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan's first home Test since a deadly attack in 2009. Sri Lanka, resuming at 220-5, had progressed to 225-5 in 7.5 overs when heavy rain in the morning forced the teams to have early lunch.
Play was stopped for two hours and 43 minutes but when it resumed only 10 overs were possible with Sri Lanka losing Niroshan Dickwella for 33 before bad light accompanied by rain forced an early call-off at 3:30 pm. At the close Sri Lanka were 263-6 with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera not out on two. The stop-start play left both teams frustrated as well as 2,000 fans who had come to watch the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan.
(Inputs from Agencies)
