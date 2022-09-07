e-Paper Get App
'I am completely amazed': Ravi Shastri on Indian team management ignoring Mohammed Shami for T20Is

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Mohammad Shami | Photo: AP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed current Indian team management led by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for sidelining Mohammed Shami completely in the T20I setup.

Shami hasn’t featured in a single T20I after team India’s horrific debacle in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

While commentating during the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022, Shastri said that the team management and selectors should have included Shami after this year’s IPL outing.

“I am completely amazed to see how Mohammed Shami has been sidelined by the current Indian team management and the selectors. The Indian bowling hasn’t looked that effective in this year’s Asia Cup and a veteran like Shami should have certainly made it to the squad,” Ravi Shastri said.

“We saw how due to the presence of dew in the last T20 World Cup, spinner became completely ineffective and hence, he could have been a great choice for the Asia Cup in 2022. Especially, after how his IPL went for Gujarat Titans this year, he should’ve certainly been a part of the think tank,” Shastri added.

