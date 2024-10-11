Hyderabad: Indian Speedster Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP At Telangana DGP Office

Mohammed Siraj honoured by Telangana police. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's all-format fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has taken charge as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana on Friday. The Hyderabad-born cricketer expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the same.

The right-arm speedster was accompanied by Member of Parliament MP M. Anil Kumar Yadav, Hon’ble MP and TGMREIS president Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi. Reddy had already promised Siraj a prestigious Group-I government position and he fulfilled it on October 11, Friday.

Telangana Police announced the news on X and had written:

"Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Telangana's DSP, honoring his cricket achievements and dedication to the state. He will continue his cricket career while inspiring many with his new role."

Mohammed Siraj has taken on the role of DSP for Telangana state 👮‍♀️



And he will maintain his commitment to playing cricket 🏏#Police #MohammedSiraj #Telangana pic.twitter.com/dNSHCJoqMm — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) October 11, 2024

Mohammed Siraj is now a key part of Team India's bowling attack in Tests:

Siraj, who made his Test debut during India's tour of Australia in 2020-21, is now a regular in their playing XI in the longest format. The right-arm speedster played a key role in the tourists' series victory over the Australians Down Under the last time, notably, taking a fifer in the final Test in Brisbane.

Siraj also performed decently in the recent home series against Bangladesh, picking up four wickets in two matches at 34.50. He will next be in action during the three-Test series against New Zealand that begins on October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.