'Hum Pakistan Se Hai': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Interaction With Specially Abled Fan At Lord's Goes Viral | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with a Pakistani fan during his visit to Lord's for the Women's T20 World Cup clash betweeen India and Australia. Kohli posed with a fan in a wheelchair and spoke to the supporter in a now viral video.

"Hum Pakistan se hai but aapka bahaut bada fan hai," one could be heard saying it on the video. Kohli was touched and thanked them for their support.

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A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media, with fans praising Kohli's warmth and humility beyond cricketing rivalries. Kohli was at the iconic venue alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, to watch the crucial Group A encounter.

Many applauded Kohli for taking time out to acknowledge a fan irrespective of nationality. Several users described the exchange as a reminder that sport has the power to transcend borders and bring people together.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma made a surprise appearance at Lord's on Sunday as they watched India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia. Also in attendance were Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine and former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

The star couple was spotted in the stands during India's innings, with television cameras frequently panning towards them, much to the delight of fans. Kohli and his family are settled in London and joined in to cheer the Women in Blue as they hunt for a spot in the semi-finals.