‘Hum Barbados Me Jhanda Gaadhenge’: Jay Shah’s Old Speech Goes Viral After Rohit Sharma Plants Tricolour On Ground; Video

With Rohit Sharma and co. lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 after sneaking a seven-run victory against South Africa in the final on Saturday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's assurance speech has resurfaced on social media. Jay Shah's statement panned out precisely as he stated, given he was confident about Rohit lifting the trophy.

Rohit Sharma became only the 2nd Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 World Cup as they beat South Africa in Barbados. With 177 to win for the Proteas, they were in the game for the most part of the innings, but lost their way in the slog overs. With 16 needed off the final over, South Africa left themselves with too much to do and managed only 9 runs eventually.

In the speech given in December 2023, Jay Shah claimed:

"Main aap sabko kehna chahta hoon ki 2023 mein lagataar 10 match ki jeet ke baad, bhale hee hamne World Cup nahin jeeta, par dil jeeta. Lekin main aapko ek promise karna chahta hoon ki Rohit Sharma ki kaptaani mein 2024 mein Barbados mein hum zaroor Bharat ka jhanda gaadenge."

"I have not made any comments about the 2023 World Cup, in which we lost the final in Ahmedabad. However, I can assure you that India will clinch the T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 29 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. At this point in time, Rohit is an all-format captain. It is a collective decision, and the selectors are fully aligned on the matter. Hardik Pandya will retain his position as vice-captain for the T20 World Cup."

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game.