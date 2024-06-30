'Victory Of 140 Crore Indians!': Politicians Pour In Wishes After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph |

Indian politicians from across the spectrum, including Union Ministers, NDA alliance leaders and INDIA bloc leaders, came together on social media to congratulate Team India for their historic T20 World Cup victory. Despite their differing ideologies and intense electoral rivalries, these leaders united in celebration of the Indian cricket team's remarkable achievement.

On June 29, 2024, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, the Men in Blue ended an 11-year ICC title drought with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup Final.

After team India's thrilling victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to congratulate them on social media. Modi shared a video on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the Men in Blue for winning the hearts of the Indians by winning the coveted trophy.

Along with a video, Narendra Modi posted, "CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC."

CHAMPIONS!



Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE!



We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team.



This match was HISTORIC. 🇮🇳 🏏 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HhaKGwwEDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024

After PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Men in Blue. In a post on X, Shah said, "Congratulations to world champion Team . A glorious moment for our nation. Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the #T20WorldCup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement. Well done."

Congratulations to world champion Team 🇮🇳.



A glorious moment for our nation.



Our players put up a stellar performance throughout the #T20WorldCup with unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship. The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement.

Well done 👏#INDvSA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2024

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani shared the video of Indian Team captain Rohit Sharma eating the soil of the pitch at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados after clinching the title. Irani captioned the video post, "Bharat Mata ki Jai"

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his joy over Team India's historic triumph in an X post, saying "Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Humara! This is the victory of 140 crore Indians! Our invincible boys not just made history, but lent a new kind of excellence to this beautiful game! Our hearts beat for in unison! Proud of you, champions!"

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा! This is the victory of 140 crore Indians! Our invincible boys not just made history, but lent a new kind of excellence to this beautiful game! Our hearts beat for 🇮🇳 in unison! Proud of you, champions!#T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/o2XNlghlnf — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 29, 2024

"Invincible India! Hearty congratulations to the people of India! Congratulations to the 'World Champion' Indian Cricket Team! Jai Hind," wrote Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a post on X.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also extended wishes for the Men in Blue through his post on X. "Hearty congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup. Today the whole country is proud of this victory. Infinite best wishes to all the players," wrote Kumar.

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने पर हार्दिक बधाई। इस जीत पर आज पूरा देश गौरवान्वित है। सभी खिलाड़ियों को अनंत शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 29, 2024

Anurag Thakur, former Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs congratulated team India on their victory with a video post on X. Sharing a clip of the team celebrating their historic triumph, Thakur wrote, "Outstanding! Dominating! Victorious What a spectacular performance by #TeamIndia in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa! Your unparalleled skill, unwavering dedication & indomitable spirit have made every Indian's heart swell with immense pride. This victory is not just a win; it's a celebration of our nation's unity & passion for cricket."

Outstanding! Dominating!

Victorious 🇮🇳



What a spectacular performance by #TeamIndia in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa!

Your unparalleled skill, unwavering dedication & indomitable spirit have made every Indian's heart swell with immense pride.

This victory… pic.twitter.com/e8d88AF2OT — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 29, 2024

INDIA Bloc Leaders Congratulate Team India On Historic Win

Team India received congratulations from both NDA leaders and prominent figures from the INDIA bloc, showcasing how their historic victory can unite people across political divides. The Men in Blue have demonstrated their ability to bring together a nation often divided by various reasons, creating a rare moment of unity through their remarkable achievement.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the victorious team India on X saying, "What a win Congratulations India Congratulations to Rohit Sharma and the entire team. Each and everyone! Also very happy for Rahul Dravid."

What a win 🏆

Congratulations 🇮🇳 India



Congratulations to @ImRo45 and the entire team. Each and everyone!



Also very happy for Rahul Dravid. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 29, 2024

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressed his feelings after team India's historic triumph through a social media post on X. Stalin in his post wrote, "Thrilled to celebrate our #MenInBlue for clinching their second #T20WorldCup with complete dominance! Our Indian team showcased unparalleled brilliance in challenging conditions, finishing with an unbeaten record. Congratulations, Team India!"

Thrilled to celebrate our #MenInBlue for clinching their second #T20WorldCup with complete dominance!



Our Indian team showcased unparalleled brilliance in challenging conditions, finishing with an unbeaten record.



Congratulations, Team India! 🇮🇳🏆#INDvSA‌‌ pic.twitter.com/DlYX2fXfcm — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 29, 2024

"Hearty congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup for the second time," wrote former cricketer and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post congratulating the T20 World Cup champions.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her wishes towards team India and the countrymen over the remarkable achievement. "Hurrah! Great Team India! India has created history by winning the T-20 World Cup. This is a moment of great joy for the entire country. Many congratulations to all the countrymen and all our players," wrote Vadra in her post on X.

Hurrah ! शानदार टीम इंडिया !



भारत ने T-20 वर्ल्ड कप जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है। यह पूरे देश के लिए बहुत खुशी का मौका है।



सभी देशवासियों और हमारे सभी खिलाड़ियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YipI67mOh0 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2024

"Congratulations to India on winning the World Cup! A celebration for crores of Indians as we lift up the ultimate trophy in T20.. Bleed blue," wrote Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi in her post on X.

Congratulations to India on winning the World Cup!

A celebration for crores of Indians as we lift up the ultimate trophy in T20..



Bleed blue 💙 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 29, 2024

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while congratulating the Indian team for their thrilling victory, wrote on X, "My heartiest congratulations to Indian Cricket Team for WINNING the T20 World Cup!"

My heartiest congratulations to Indian Cricket Team for WINNING the T20 World Cup! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 30, 2024

Not only Indian politicians but team India received wishes from foreign diplomats too. U.S. Ambassador in India Eric Garcetti in a post on X wrote, "Wow, incredible win! Congratulations #TeamIndia #MenInBlue!

Highlights Of The Thrilling T20 World Cup Final Match

Batting first, India posted a total of 176/7, thanks to stellar performances by Virat Kohli, who scored 76 runs and Axar Patel, who added 43 runs. A quickfire cameo from Shivam Dube, who scored 23 runs, further bolstered the team's score.

In response, South Africa seemed poised to clinch the match, staying in a strong position until the 17th over. However, the crucial dismissals of Heinrich Klassen and David Miller shifted the momentum in favour of India.

The game turned dramatically as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh effectively restricted South Africa’s run flow in the 18th and 19th overs. With South Africa needing 16 runs off the final 6 balls, Hardik Pandya sealed the victory for India by conceding just seven runs and taking the key wicket of David Miller.