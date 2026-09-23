'Huge Congrats': Kevin Pietersen Lauds Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma For Preventing Rhino Poaching

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has congratulated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he declared that the state had brought down rhinoceres poaching down to 0. An endangered species, Assam nearly holds 80% of the world rhino population. Pietersen, an advocate of wildlife conservation, was thrilled by the efforts.

In a video message posted on X, the Chief Minister gestured a "zero" with his hand while underscoring the turnaround in the state's wildlife conservation record on the World Rhino Day, celebrated on September 22.

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Pietersen applauded the efforts and said that the people of Assam had set an example to the world on how to save a species.

"Huge congrats, Himanta! You and all the incredible people of Assam are showing the world how to save a species!" he wrote in an X post.

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The Prime Minister celebrated the iconic species and commended the tireless efforts of forest personnel and conservationists at the forefront of wildlife protection. Modi announced that 'Project Rhino' has been initiated to extend financial and technical support to range states for the protection, habitat management, and conservation of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

"On World Rhino Day, we celebrate the magnificent greater one-horned rhinoceros and laud all those at the forefront of its protection," PM Modi posted.

Highlighting Assam's pivotal role in global rhino conservation, the Prime Minister noted, "Assam now holds nearly 80% of the world's rhino population and Kaziranga's efforts to end rhino poaching have been extensively appreciated."