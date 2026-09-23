Virat Kohli Touches Down In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND Vs WI 1st ODI; Pictures Go Viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Kerala ahead of the IND vs WI ODI series. Kohli, who is settled in London, has now touched down in Thiruvananthapuram where India will play the 1st ODI. The rest of the Indian squad is expected to assemble by Thursday, with the game scheduled for Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli was spotted wearing a casual attire, flanked by security personnel as he made his way through the airport. The Men in Blue will hold training sessions on Friday and Saturday, with action set to begin on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the 15-member squad, with the series offering India an opportunity to assess players as preparations continue for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have also returned to India’s ODI plans, while Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi and Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir have received maiden ODI call-ups.

The Indian squad will assemble in the Keralam capital city by Thursday. The Men in Blue will be without several regulars with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel away at the Asian Games 2026.

The three-match series kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, followed by matches in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3.