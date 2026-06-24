HSBC Rugby Premier League Season 2: Bengaluru Bravehearts Beat Kolkata Banga Tigers 26-21 To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Bengaluru Bravehearts secured a semi-final berth after defeating Kolkata Banga Tigers in a closely contested Rugby Premier League clash | File Photo

Hyderabad, June 24: The ninth day of the HSBC Rugby Premier League powered by Avid Season 2 witnessed Bengaluru Bravehearts beat Kolkata Banga Tigers 26-21 and qualify for the Semi-Final at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bravehearts Seal Semi-Final Spot

Bengaluru Bravehearts made a flying start as Jonas Mikalcius crossed over within minutes, but Kolkata Banga Tigers responded immediately through Vuiviwa Naduvalo on the left wing.

Ngarohi McGarvey restored Bengaluru's advantage before Naduvalo struck again to level the scores. Mikalcius then broke through the Tigers' defence to give the Bravehearts the lead at half-time.

Kolkata looked to fight back after the break, but a loose pass was intercepted by Shilton van Wyk, who extended Bengaluru's advantage.

The Bravehearts maintained their defensive intensity and kept the Tigers at bay, although Naduvalo completed his hat-trick with a brilliant individual effort. Bengaluru controlled possession in the closing stages to secure a hard-fought 26-21 victory.

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More Matches Scheduled

Later in the day, Delhi Redz are set to take on the Mumbai Dreamers, while Chennai Bulls will face the Hyderabad Heroes in the last match of the day.