HSBC Rugby Premier League 2026: Hyderabad Heroes Thrash Bengaluru Bravehearts 45-7 In Season 2 Clash

Hyderabad Heroes produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Bengaluru Bravehearts 45-7 in the HSBC Rugby Premier League | File Photo

Hyderabad, June 22: The seventh day of the HSBC Rugby Premier League powered by Avid Season 2 witnessed Hyderabad Heroes secure a comfortable 45-7 win over Bengaluru Bravehearts at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Hyderabad Heroes Secure Dominant Win

Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated possession early but could not break through Hyderabad Heroes' defence. Maurice Longbottom opened the scoring late in the first quarter before Taitaifono Tavita took control, scoring one try and setting up Ravuama Seruvakula in the second period.

Sumit Kumar Roy and Diego Ardao added to Hyderabad's advantage as the Heroes' pace proved too much for Bengaluru. Tavita scored again in the fourth quarter, and although Akuila Rokolisoa got the Bravehearts on the board, Longbottom's late drop goal sealed a comfortable victory.

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More Matches Lined Up

Later in the day, the men’s franchises Chennai Bulls are set to take on the Delhi Redz, while Kolkata Banga Tigers will face the Mumbai Dreamers.

In the women’s competition, Delhi Redz will clash with Kolkata Banga Tigers in the last match of the day to decide the second finalist.