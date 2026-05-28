 HS Prannoy Stuns World No 5 Jonatan Christie In Singapore Open Thriller, Lakshya Sen Also Advances
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHS Prannoy Stuns World No 5 Jonatan Christie In Singapore Open Thriller, Lakshya Sen Also Advances

HS Prannoy Stuns World No 5 Jonatan Christie In Singapore Open Thriller, Lakshya Sen Also Advances

HS Prannoy upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 61-minute men’s singles match on Day 2 of the Singapore Open at Singapore Indoor Stadium, ANI reported. Prannoy recovered after losing the opening game and scored five straight points from 16-18 in the decider to set up a Round of 16 match against Loh Kean Yew.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
HS Prannoy Stuns World No 5 Jonatan Christie In Singapore Open Thriller, Lakshya Sen Also Advances
HS Prannoy Stuns World No 5 Jonatan Christie In Singapore Open Thriller, Lakshya Sen Also Advances | X

New Delhi: HS Prannoy upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 61-minute men's singles battle on Day 2 of the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lakshya Sen defeated China's Lu Guang Zu 21-17, 21-15, and mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the next round following a 21-14, 20-22, 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, according to a release.

Former World No. 6 Prannoy gave a strong comeback after dropping the opening game. Despite Christie holding a 7-3 advantage in their previous meetings, the Indian took control of the second game from 2-all and never allowed the Indonesian to outplay him, comfortably closing it 21-12.

The decider turned into a tense contest. While Jonatan held the advantage through the early exchanges, momentum shifted towards Prannoy in the closing stages. Trailing 16-18, the Indian scored five consecutive points to seal the victory 21-18. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16.

Loh Kean Yew defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 19-21, 21-17.

Lakshya Sen defeated Lu Guang Zu in straight games in the other men's singles clash to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals. A tough challenge awaits the Indian next as he faces Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who had beaten Sen in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2026 last month.

Read Also
Punjab Robbery Scare: Cyclists Allegedly Targeted By Miscreants In White Car On Sangrur-Patiala...
Punjab Robbery Scare: Cyclists Allegedly Targeted By Miscreants In White Car On Sangrur-Patiala...

In mixed doubles, Dhruv and Tanisha secured the opening game before the Malaysians forced the match into a decider. The Indian pair responded strongly, taking control from 7-6 in the final game to seal a 21-13 win in 58 minutes.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod went down fighting against Lin Hsiang Ti 21-11, 19-21, 12-21. Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost in the Women's doubles.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on