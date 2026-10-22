How Smart S-Urinals Technology Helps Manchester United, Arsenal And Other Clubs Keep Footballers Hydrated | X

Football clubs are using new technology to help players stay fit and healthy. One such technology is smart urinals which was initially installed at Manchester United's Carrington training ground and now other clubs such as Manchester City, Aston Villa, Arsenal and others have adopted the same technology to stay ahead in the race. These devices help check players' hydration levels and identify signs of dehydration.

How Do Smart Urinals Work?

Smart urinals analyse urine to check how concentrated it is. When the body lacks water, urine can become darker and more concentrated. The results help the club's medical team understand whether a player may need more fluids.

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The technology makes it easier to check hydration as part of a player's daily routine.

How Does It Help Footballers?

Footballers run, sprint and train for long hours, losing water through sweat. If they do not drink enough fluids, they may feel tired and struggle to maintain their performance.

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Smart urinals can help the club's medical team:

Spot signs of dehydration: Check whether players may need more fluids.

Improve recovery: Help players replace fluids lost during training and matches.

Plan hydration: Guide players on how much they may need to drink.

Support fitness: Help players prepare for demanding training sessions and matches.

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Smart urinals are part of several club's wider investment in modern training facilities. The technology cannot improve performance on its own, but it can help the club take better care of its players and support their fitness and recovery.