Premier League Engages Football And Gaming Fans At GamingCon Bharat In Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: The Premier League brought together football and gaming fans at GamingCon Bharat, India’s premier gaming festival, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai, on 17-18 October. The Premier League Zone offered visitors an opportunity to discover the League, explore its clubs and celebrate their love for the game.

The iconic Premier League Trophy was unveiled on the opening day, with Hrishikesh Shinde, Managing Director, Premier League India joining industry leaders and GamingCon partners at the ceremony. The Trophy remained a centrepiece of the Zone throughout the event, giving fans and visitors an opportunity to get up close to one of football’s most prestigious pieces of silverware.

Visitors explored the Home Kit Showcase, which featured all 20 Premier League clubs, the Hall of Fame experience and the EA SPORTS FC Zone. Football challenges, quizzes and a jersey customisation station offered different ways to engage with the League.

The Premier League viewing parties over the weekend, supported by JioStar, the League’s official broadcast partner in India, brought fans together to watch live matches, adding to the wider GamingCon experience. The partnership introduced the Premier League to new audiences while giving existing fans more ways to celebrate their passion for the game.