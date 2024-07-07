How Jordan Pickford's Water Bottle Helped England Win Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Against Switzerland

The quarter-final clash of Euro 2024 between England and Switzerland emerged as a nail-biter, with the former winning it via penalties. However, England goal-keeper Jordan Pickford's water bottle played an important role in securing semi-final berth for England against a pesky Swiss side on Saturday.

An image of Pickford's water bottle later surfaced on social media as the instructions and details of the opponents were written. On the bottle beside Akanji's name, 'dive left' was mentioned. Notably, Manuel Akanji took the first penalty for Switzerland and Pickford prevented the ball from going into a goal, proving to be the first step in their defeat.

"To come back from something like that was really difficult" - Bukayo Saka

England's football Bukayo Saka lauded their side for staging an excellent comeback after trailing the match by 0-1 and felt that faith in God helped massively.

"I'm going to put it up there. It was special, special for how we fought back and to go to penalties as well. The last time we took a penalty shootout at the Euros, we all know what happened. I'm so proud of everyone that we got over the line. I have faith in God. To come back from something like that was really difficult but I used it to make me stronger and today I took the chance, so I'm happy."

England will face the Netherlands in the semi-final, with the latter beating Turkey easily.