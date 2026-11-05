Azam Khan Slams 'Toxic' Babar Azam Fanbase, Reveals Shocking Online Abuse | X

New Delhi, Nov 5: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has criticised the social media behaviour of the Pakistan fans, describing the abuse he received on the internet after a match.

Speaking on the Backward Point Cricket Podcast, Azam spoke on the backlash he received from Babar Azam's fans after an international match against Ireland.

"One of Babar's fans, I was batting with him (Babar) in Ireland; he was at 75 or something. We needed 40 runs. Somebody commented on my Instagram picture that if you stop Babar’s century, 'your mom will die and your dad will get cancer.' Something like that," Azam said.

"Babar fans club are Jaahil" - Azam Khan 😭 https://t.co/qdpWBlvYZL — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) November 5, 2026

"Our cricketers have uneducated fanbases. There’s nothing wrong with Babar and his game. But his fanbase is very toxic. When you see those things, why would you even say that?" he added.

Azam Responds To Fitness Criticism

Meanwhile, he also opened up about the backlash he received regarding his fitness following Pakistan's loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2024. "In the 2024 World Cup, everything was blamed on me. Dude, I played only one game and faced just one ball. How can you blame me for the entire World Cup?" Azam said.

"All your fittest players didn't do anything either. You couldn't even chase 120 runs, yet you're talking about fitness and skills?" he added.

Pakistan's Disappointing World Cup Campaign

Pakistan failed to chase 120 against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 league stage and had a disastrous tournament, where they suffered a group-stage exit after losing to the USA too.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, Azam has not played for Pakistan since the 2024 World Cup. His last game was against the USA, which the Men in Green lost in a Super Over. Since then, he has had to warm the benches or remain away from the team.

Azam's Pakistan Comeback Remains Uncertain

Azam was recently seen in action during the GT20 Canada for Mississauga Skyhawks, but his Pakistan comeback seems far off for now.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!