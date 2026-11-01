Heart-Breaking! Babar Azam Looks Unhappy During Pakistan's Tri-Series Victory Celebrations; Fans React

Babar Azam Looks Unhappy During Pakistan's Tri-Series Victory Celebrations; Fans React | VIDEO | X

Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam appeared unhappy during the team's celebrations after winning the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka. A video from the celebrations has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that Babar Azam is standing in the last line during the cake cutting and celebrations.

He is also seen leaving the celebrations early in the viral video. The fans are speculating that his reaction is due to his disappointing run with the bat in the tournament.

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Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in the final at Lahore on October 31 to lift the tri-series trophy. However, Babar had a match to forget as he was dismissed for a five-ball duck while chasing 326 runs.

Babar's performance throughout the tournament was also below expectations. He scored just 118 runs in five innings at an average of 23.60, without registering a single half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and 0.

The video showing Babar during the team's celebrations has received mixed reactions from fans. One user wrote, "I can't see him like this mann..." while another commented, "He does not seem happy that the team won."

Some fans criticised his poor batting performance and questioned his place in the team. One user wrote, "Plz let youngsters shine is budhy ka pecha chordo," suggesting that Pakistan should give young players more opportunities.

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Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another fan pointed out that Babar's poor form had continued for some time, saying that he had not scored a century in nearly a year. However, some supporters also came out in his defence, reminding others that every player goes through difficult phases.

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One user wrote, "It's alright darling time comes and goes. When he was at his peak, many must have felt the same and been disappointed."