'How About We Stick To Cricket?': Vikram Solanki Shuts Harsha Bhogle Up After 'Age Comment' During LSG VS GT | VIDEO

Gujarat Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki hit back at Harsha Bhogle during their mid-game interaction. During the LSG vs GT clash on Sunday, Bhogle on commentary commented on Solanki's age, referencing to the Englishman recently celebrating his 50th birthday recently. The former English opener hit back asking him to 'stick to cricket' in a video that has now gone viral.

"I'll tell you what Harsha you having you're having a couple of a couple of opportunities to make sure you're raising a couple of points on my behalf. How's about we stick to the cricket and talk about the guys that are out there?" Solanki said on live TV.

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Following Solanki's comment, Bhogle ended the conversation. However, Solanki's response went viral on social media, with the video of the interaction being shared by a number of users.

Who is Vikram Solanki?

Vikram Solanki is a former England international cricketer, born in India and raised in England. Since 2022, he has served as the Director of Cricket for the Gujarat Titans.

In this position, Solanki oversees the team’s cricketing operations, including player recruitment, auction planning, development of coaching structures, and overall team strategy, working closely with the coaching staff and captain to build a competitive squad.