'Pakda Gaya Sher': Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur During IPL 2026; Netizens React

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Arshdeep's social media had eagle eyed netizens make the connection to Samreen earlier in the IPL 2026 season, but the duo now travelling together only confirms thei relationship.

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Arshdeep had recently shared images of him holding hands with his rumoured girlfriend, hinting at a new phase in the pacer's life. The lack of context quickly caught fans’ attention, leading to speculation about the person’s identity, which many believed to be Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

Those suspicions have now revealed to be correct with the latest viral video of the couple travelling together. Netizens reacted to the visuals online, well wishing the new couple in town.

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Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and emerging face in the regional entertainment industry. She has appeared in Punjabi music videos and film projects, gaining attention for her on-screen presence and growing popularity among younger audiences.

Alongside acting, she maintains an active social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her work and personal life. She starred in the movie 83, based on India's 1983 World Cup win under Kapil Dev's captaincy.