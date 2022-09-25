'How about a bravery award': India cricketers back Deepti Sharma after England players cry foul over spinner's 'Mankading act'

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones drops Smriti Mandhana (L); Inda spinner Deepti Sharma runs out English batter Charlie Dean |

The cricketing world has been left divided after off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean in the 44th over at the non-striker's end to get a 16-run victory for India over England at Lord's to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Only last week, in the changes made by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the method of effecting a run out from the non-striker's end was moved from Law 41 of 'Unfair Play' to Law 38 of 'Run out' section, making it no longer an unfair mode of dismissal.

Deepti came under fire from majority of England cricketers, both men's and women's, who disagreed over the mode of dismissal.

However, Deepti's Indian counterpart spoke in favour of the tweaker backing her action.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had famously ran out England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler in the same manner during the 2019 IPL, backed Deepti. "Why the hell are you trending, Ashwin? Tonight is about another bowling hero @Deepti_Sharma06," wrote Ashwin on Twitter.

When England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billing pointed out that veteran pacer James Anderson could have got more wickets with this mode of dismissal, Ashwin joined the debate by tweeting that a bravery award be constituted for the bowlers for effecting the run-out from non-striker's end. "In fact that's a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for "presence of mind" under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC."

Former India batter Virender Sehwag lashed out at England cricketers showing their anger towards Deepti. "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra too commented in Deepti's favour on Twitter. Tagging a video posted by West Bengal cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla of a former English pacer obstructing a New Zealand batsman causing a run out, Chopra lashed out at the English cricketer and the media for sparking the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate.

Reffereing to the video, Chopra tweeted: "Spirit of the game committed suicide English team had the time to process what happened and to decide if they should they go ahead with the appeal. And they did. Sharing it for our friends in England to consume and react…since Spirit of the Game is discussed quite a bit."

Spirit of the game committed suicide 🫣 English team had the time to process what happened and to decide if they should they go ahead with the appeal. And they did.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper Amy Jones claimed a dropped catch of Smriti Mandhana. Amy dropped the catch as she rolled over but on-field umpire gave Mandhana out before third umpire overturned the decision.

