Horse Racing: Forest Flame appeals the most

Mumbai: Forest Flame looks in good nick and towers over the rest as the eight contenders will take to the starting gates for the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million, a Grade 1 event, on the 19th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday.

Coming from the stable of the Bangaluru-based trainer, SS Attaollahi, Forest Flame did show good signs as she did on. She re-established her class and showcased abundant talent on her Mumbai debut on Derby day, while winning the Ebco Worksmart Breeders’ Produce Stakes (Gr3) with an even bigger margin in a canter.

Golden Oaks who finished second to Forest Flame has seen the scorching torque the filly possesses while finishing over five lengths behind her on their debut at Bengaluru.

Golden Oaks did some considerable improvement while winning The Rattonesy Million on the same day as Forest Flame here in Mumbai and how he tackles his conqueror would be interesting.

Among the local aspirants, California looks the prominent one after her facile victory last time out. Hyderabad challenger Lombardy has two from two and she too could give off an inspired performance and make it to the frame.

First Race 4.05pm Selections

1. The Kumar R Dalal Gold Trophy (1200m): 1. Silver Flames (3), 2. La Magnifique (2), 3. Gazino (1)

2. The Mystical Cup (2400m): 1. Fanfare (2), 2. Gold Medalist (4), 3. Jager Bomb (1)

3. The Intervalve Poonawalla Ltd Million (1200m): 1. El Capitan (1), 2 Market King (3), 3. Zaeim (7)

4. The Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (Gr.1) (1400m): 1, Forest Flame (7), 2. California (6), 3. Golden Oaks (4)

5. The Florrie & Freddy Sopher Gold Trophy (1400m): 1. Sultan Suleiman (3), 2. Rainbow Trout (2), 3. Sasakwa (5)

6. The Dr Goolam E Vahanvati Trophy (1200m): 1. Properly Poch (4), 2. Highland Lass (1), 3. Alpine Dancer (10)

7. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Paolita (2), 2. Pezula (3), 3. Nightfall (10)

8. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Eclair (1), 2. Honourable Eyes (2), 3. Highland Wind (9)

Day's Best - Silver Flames (1-3)

Free Press Journal best pick for Contest

For the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million (Gr.1) (1400m)

1, Forest Flame (7), 2. California (6), 3. Golden Oaks (4) 4. Lombardy (8)