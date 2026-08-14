'Hopes Of Billion Hearts': Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Wishes Team India Ahead Of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 | X

As the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 begins, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished the Indian Hockey team ahead of its campaign on Friday. In a post on social media, Majhi said the Indian team carries the hopes and pride of the country. He also said hockey is more than a sport for India and is a tradition and an emotion for millions of people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"From the stick to the strike, from the pass to the goal, let every move carry the pulse of India," Majhi wrote.

He wished the players success and urged them to stay confident and determined. "May your skill be sharp, your spirit unshaken and your resolve unbreakable," he said.

"Best wishes to Team India. Go create history," Majhi added.

New format For Hockey World Cup 2026

The 2026 Hockey World Cup has a new format. The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from every group will move to the next stage. In the second stage, the teams will be divided into two groups of four.

An important change is that points earned against teams that also qualify for the second stage will be carried forward. This means every match in the first stage will be important.

The teams will then compete for places in the semi-finals and final.

The World Cup will be held from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands. India will look to make a strong start and challenge for the title.

For the Indian team, the tournament is also an opportunity to add to the country's rich hockey history and compete for a place among the world's best teams.