Hockey World Cup 2026 New Format Explained: No Quarterfinals, New Second Round Pool Stage Introduced | IANS

New Delhi, Aug 14: The men's and women's hockey World Cups are right on the horizon as the top teams around the world gear up for the ultimate showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands. 16 heavyweights each in the men's and women's circuits will step onto the field, giving it their all for the coveted trophies in the World Cups that run simultaneously from August 15 to 30.

While the guile and fight for the showpiece remain the same, teams will have to contend with a new format implemented in both the men's and women's World Cups this time around.

Unlike in the previous editions, the tournament won't be having the conventional route to the medal matches through quarterfinals; instead, a second group stage phase has been introduced to test the best of the sides.

What is the new Hockey World Cup format?

To start with, 16 teams are traditionally placed in four pools of four each. In the men's World Cup, Pool A features the Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand and Japan; Pool B has Belgium, France, Germany and Malaysia; Pool C includes Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa, while Pool D goes with England, India, Pakistan and Wales.

In the women's tournament, Pool A comprises of the Netherlands, Australia, Chile and Japan; Pool B has Argentina, Germany, USA and Scotland; Pool C includes Belgium, Spain, New Zealand and Ireland; and Pool D features China, England, India and South Africa.

In the previous editions, the top two teams from each pool qualified for the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals, the bronze medal match and the gold medal showdown. However, there won't be a quarterfinal this time around. Instead, the teams that finish in the top two of their initial pool phase qualify for the second round pool phase.

What is the second round pool stage?

The second round pool stage will see the top two sides from the previous pool stage (Pool A, B, C and D) qualify two pools, namely Pool E and F. The third and fourth-ranked teams from the first pool stage will be pitted in Pool G and H and will play for classification.

Pool E will feature top two teams from Pool A and D. Pool F will have top two sides from Pool B and C. In the men's competition, India will be in Pool D if they qualify, with England likely to be the second team from their group.

Now in this second pool stage, teams will be playing two matches and not three.

If India and England qualify from Pool D, they will face the sides that came from Pool A, potentially the Netherlands and Argentina.

The Indian team would face the other two teams and not England, but they will carry forward the points of the results from their first group stage to the second group phase. So two teams who qualify for the second phase, will carry the points of the results from the first group stage.

Teams that stay in the top two in Pool E and F will then ultimately qualify for the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Pool E winners will face Pool F runners-up, and Pool E runners-up will be up against Pool F winners.

The semi-final winners will play for the gold medal match, while there is a bronze medal game for the teams that lost the semi-finals.

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