Image: X

The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique and exciting cricket tournament that features a fast-paced, six-a-side format. Established in 1992, it typically takes place at the Kowloon Cricket Club. The tournament attracts international teams and often include innovative rules like limited overs and a focus on high-scoring games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes began in 1992 and ran until 2017, making the upcoming 2024 edition the first in seven years. The tournament has showcased many cricket greats, including Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, and Glenn Maxwell.

Historically, Pakistan, England, and South Africa have been the most successful teams. India clinched the title in 2005, while Sri Lanka, Australia, and the West Indies have also tasted victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What are the rules for Hong Kong Sixes?

The matches consist of two teams, each with six players. Key rules include:

Each game lasts a maximum of five overs per side.

In the final, each team bowls 5 overs with 8 balls per over.

Every fielding player (except the wicket-keeper) must bowl one over.

Wides and no-balls incur a penalty of two runs.

If five wickets fall, the last remaining batter continues, with the fifth batter acting as the runner.

The not-out batter must remain on strike, and the innings ends upon their dismissal.

Batters must retire upon reaching 31 runs but can return after all other batters have been dismissed or retired.

How much time is needed to complete each match during the tournament?

Each match needs to be finished in just 45 minutes

About Hong Kong Super Sixes 2024

This year at the Hong Kong World Sixes, seven international teams plus hosts Hong Kong will play 23 matches over just two days. The eight teams are split into two groups, with the results determining the seeding positions for the second day. Finals day includes four quarter-finals, with the four losers heading into the plate tournament, while the remaining four teams compete for the major title. South Africa are the defending champions from 2012 and they will face Hong Kong in the opening game at 8am on Saturday morning.