Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Captain As India Name 7-Member IPL-Heavy Squad

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India are set to bring a strong IPL flavour to the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with seven seasoned T20 performers named in the squad for the fast-paced tournament. The Hong Kong Sixes will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, with India aiming for a deeper run after their early exit last year.

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Bhuvneshwar will be joined by Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. The squad combines international experience with aggressive batting, all-round ability and specialist pace bowling. Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan provide experience with the ball, while the likes of Shashank, Tewatia, Rana and Tripathi add attacking options with the bat.

Krunal's all-round skills could also prove valuable in a format where every player has a significant role. The Hong Kong Sixes allows only six players on the field, leaving little time for teams to settle into matches. With batters encouraged to attack from the outset, quick scoring and regular momentum shifts are central to the competition.

India usually send retired stars for the competition but the 2026 edition could mark the first time that several IPL contracted players are in the mix.

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India will be looking to improve on their 2025 campaign, when they opened with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan. However, defeats in their next matches brought their campaign to an early end. Pakistan eventually won the title after beating Kuwait in the final, securing a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes championship.