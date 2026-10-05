Hardik Pandya Joins CarryMinati And MrBeast For Epic Recreation Of His Iconic World Cup Celebration

MrBeast/Instagram

Hardik Pandya has once again turned heads with his iconic celebration, this time teaming up with two of the biggest names in the digital world: Indian YouTuber CarryMinati and global internet sensation MrBeast. The trio recreated Pandya’s famous hands-out shrug celebration, creating a crossover between Indian cricket, internet culture and global entertainment.

Pandya first performed the celebration after India’s memorable T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados in June 2024. The gesture, inspired by the trademark shrug popularised by social media star Khaby Lame, quickly became associated with the Indian all-rounder. It came at a significant moment for Pandya, who had faced considerable criticism from fans in the months leading up to the World Cup.

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The 32-year-old later brought the celebration back after India’s Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai and again following India’s 2026 T20 World Cup final victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. With the gesture becoming something of a trademark, its recreation alongside CarryMinati and MrBeast has now grabbed attention online.

The collaboration comes during MrBeast’s recent visit to India. The American YouTube star also met Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor during his trip and shared pictures from his time in the country, describing it as an “amazing trip.”