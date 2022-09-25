'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

Fans were left smiling after India captain Rohit Sharma was caught kissing Dinesh Karthik on his helmet live on TV during the 3rd ODI in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of the match when Steve Smith failed to read a googly from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Karthik had the batsman stumped.

The dismissal of the dangerous Smith left Rohit pleased as he celebrated in joy with Chahal. The captain couldn't contain his happiness and ended up kissing Karthik.

Fan were quick to react on social media.

Here are a few reactions

