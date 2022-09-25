e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

Fans were left smiling after India captain Rohit Sharma was caught kissing Dinesh Karthik on his helmet live on TV during the 3rd ODI in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

The incident occurred during the 10th over of the match when Steve Smith failed to read a googly from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Karthik had the batsman stumped.

The dismissal of the dangerous Smith left Rohit pleased as he celebrated in joy with Chahal. The captain couldn't contain his happiness and ended up kissing Karthik.

Fan were quick to react on social media.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

Ind vs Aus: Cameron Green scores fastest fifty v Men in Blue in T20Is

Ind vs Aus: Cameron Green scores fastest fifty v Men in Blue in T20Is

'I am fine' says Pak cricketer Usman Shinwari after his namesake dies on field due to cardiac...

'I am fine' says Pak cricketer Usman Shinwari after his namesake dies on field due to cardiac...

'Pot calling kettle black': Indian fans remind Mohammad Asif of his spot-fixing act after ex-pacer...

'Pot calling kettle black': Indian fans remind Mohammad Asif of his spot-fixing act after ex-pacer...

'How about a bravery award': India cricketers back Deepti Sharma after England players cry foul over...

'How about a bravery award': India cricketers back Deepti Sharma after England players cry foul over...